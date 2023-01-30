How do I make hover trigger another hover in CSS?

It depends exactly what you want so lets start with an example first and then you can say what you want to happen instead.

You can’t actually trigger a hover on something else but you can make something else change while you are hovering elsewhere (depending on structure). e.g. You hover a div and then you can style a child element while the parent is hovered or you could style an adjacent element but the effect on the adjacent element is lost as soon as you move the mouse away (unlike the child element which can stay active all the time the parent is hovered.

)