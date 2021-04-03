How Do I make a small styled hover text

Are you talking about “titles”? You can just add a title attribute to your link as shown below…

<a class="previous aa nv" title="Unavailable"><strong>«</strong> Previous</a>

This will popup the little tooltip window when they hover over it.

If you want something more stylized, then you could always put in an element in the link, hidden of course, stylized and when you hover, then it shows. Much like how some CSS navigation menus work.

For instance you could do this…

<a class="previous aa nv"><strong>«</strong> Previous <span class="tooltip">Unavailable</span></a>

.tooltip { display: none; } .nv { display: relative; } .nv:hover .tooltip { display: block; position: absolute; top: -10; left: 20; padding: .5em; background-color: red; color: white; }

Related fiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/coderslexicon/q48yrLoe/6/