How Do I make a small styled hover text

HTML & CSS
#1

How Do I make a small styled hover text? like the text in the white box but it is styled I want the color of the text to be white and the background to be black and it appears 0.1 seconds on hover. The text should display Unavalible Or No Previous Page.

HTML:

   <a class="previous aa nv"><strong>&laquo;</strong> Previous</a>
<a href="#" class="next aa">Next <strong>&raquo;</strong></a>

CSS:

.aa {
  text-decoration: none;
  display: inline-block;
  padding: 8px 16px;
}

.aa:hover {
  background-color: #ddd;
  color: black;
  text-decoration: none;
  font-weight: bold;
}

.previous {
  background-color: grey;
  color: black;
   font-family: 'Fira Code', monospace;
  cursor:not-allowed;
}
  
  

.next {
 position: absolute;
  background-color: #a1ff3d;
  color: black;
   font-family: 'Fira Code', monospace;
  right: 0%;
}
  
  .nv:hover {
    background-color: grey;
  color: black;
   font-family: 'Fira Code', monospace;
  cursor:not-allowed;
  }
#2

Are you talking about “titles”? You can just add a title attribute to your link as shown below…

<a class="previous aa nv" title="Unavailable"><strong>&laquo;</strong> Previous</a>

This will popup the little tooltip window when they hover over it. :slight_smile:

If you want something more stylized, then you could always put in an element in the link, hidden of course, stylized and when you hover, then it shows. Much like how some CSS navigation menus work.

For instance you could do this…

<a class="previous aa nv"><strong>&laquo;</strong> Previous <span class="tooltip">Unavailable</span></a>

.tooltip {
    display: none;
  }
  
  .nv {
    display: relative;
  }
  .nv:hover .tooltip {
    display: block;
    position: absolute;
    top: -10;
    left: 20;
    padding: .5em;
    background-color: red;
    color: white;
  }

Related fiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/coderslexicon/q48yrLoe/6/

#3

but I want it styled