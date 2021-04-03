How Do I make a small styled hover text? like the text in the white box but it is styled I want the color of the text to be white and the background to be black and it appears 0.1 seconds on hover. The text should display Unavalible Or No Previous Page.
HTML:
<a class="previous aa nv"><strong>«</strong> Previous</a>
<a href="#" class="next aa">Next <strong>»</strong></a>
CSS:
.aa {
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
padding: 8px 16px;
}
.aa:hover {
background-color: #ddd;
color: black;
text-decoration: none;
font-weight: bold;
}
.previous {
background-color: grey;
color: black;
font-family: 'Fira Code', monospace;
cursor:not-allowed;
}
.next {
position: absolute;
background-color: #a1ff3d;
color: black;
font-family: 'Fira Code', monospace;
right: 0%;
}
.nv:hover {
background-color: grey;
color: black;
font-family: 'Fira Code', monospace;
cursor:not-allowed;
}