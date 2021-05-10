How Do I make a PHP login and signup form without MYSQL or database?

Pretty much what everyone including myself is telling you here, just use a database. It’ll be so much easier for you.

If you insist on making such a system, you’ll need to know Linux or any *Nix system because majority of websites are hosted on them. You’ll have to know how permissions and file system works because you’ll want to know what the 3 numbers for file permissions represent. This will help prevent unauthorized access outside of the web root directory. You should also store your sensitive files above the web root as well with proper file permissions assigned.

Then you’ll want to learn about which is the best approach to storing data. Would you prefer CSV, JSON, or XML? JSON is the easier approach in this kind of environment. Then you’ll want to learn about how to read, write and access data from those files. And so much more.

So tl;dr?

Just use a database.