How Do I make a PHP login and signup form without MYSQL or database?

How Do I make a PHP login form without MYSQL or database? All the tutorials or google search results all have MYSQL or database in it with I find hard to learn and use. Can Someone make me a non-database login and signup that can actually do it and lead them to a dashboard that has the username written on it like,
Yes, a text file like CSV or similar is an alternative.
But to me it’s a more primitive, less functional (less useful) form of database.
When you want to start searching for things and making edits, you would wish you used a proper database in the first place.
Cutting corners does not always lead to an easier life. I say, bite the bullet and learn PDO. It will be more useful to you in the long run.
As droopsnoot mentions, files are pretty much your only alternative for a permanent storage of the user data. However, files open you up to potential security risks and implications that you would be better off avoiding by just using a database. These include…
Making sure the file cannot be read by any other “unauthorized” application or ever accessible by the public
They are traditionally slower, especially when the file gets larger.
They are also not typically well suited for multiple processes to access the file at the same time (if one user is signing up and writing to the file, the user trying to login may have problems reading the file and cause the app to crash)… that or they may read the file and it may not be accurate since it is not taking into account the other app writing to it.
All of these reasons is why databases are usually superior. They can be secured and protected by passwords and other applications, they are highly optimized to be efficient and they often have various locking mechanisms that work well with numerous users accessing it at the same time.
If, after all these reasons and comments by the other experts doesn’t sway you to just learn databases, at least do a few of the following with your file…
Make sure the file is not stored inside the web root of your site. PHP can reach files that are up and outside of its web directory.
Be sure that all passwords are hashed with a strong hashing algorithm (not something like MD5).
Design your application with the idea that the file may not always be available or accessible.
If the file gets over a few megabytes, I would then strongly recommend going to a database since that file will take longer and longer to read. PHP could even burn up a lot of memory and time trying to read it.
Adding onto what Sam said, if you’re going to use a text based storage system, you’re going to have to understand a lot of things. You can’t just half guess what to do. There’s a lot of looping that goes into a system like this. A lot more logic would have to go into building such a system. Lastly, you would also have to take into consideration security. You have to keep those files safe from hackers.
Don’t the tutorials explain how to set up and use the database? Or do they assume prior knowledge of databases?
I would also advise that if there is a tutorial you had in mind, post here first for a review. It’s just that we see a lot of them teaching how to do it the wrong way. Anything using mysql, as opposed to mysqli or PDO, leave well alone. Anything using MD5 hashes, or even no hashing, stay away from it.
As Martyr2 says, you need to understand the considerations necessary to support multiple users of the data. You might be able to write something that manages the text file and all the online sessions communicate with that but that is probably more advanced than using a database that already has that.
There are some databases, especially SQLite and Microsoft Access, that also are not designed for multiple users.