How do I make a dynamically generated script run in a div

Here is the relevent code. I would like to insert the feeds script into the division so I can refresh the division with a button. The innerHTML does put it there, but it will not run the script that way. The document.write shows the news content (script runs), but I can’t figure out how to refresh it. I tried this on a separate html page and inserted into an iframe…that would not work due to security issues.
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<div id="floatframe"></div>
<script type="text/javascript">
var feed = "";
var link = "";
function getFeed() {
var feeds = [
'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.skynews.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss%2Fus.xml',
'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.bbci.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fworld%2Frss.xml',
'https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsvc%2Fcollections%2Fv1%2Fpublish%2Fhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsection%2Fus%2Frss.xml',
'http%3A%2F%2Frss.slashdot.org%2FSlashdot%2Fslashdot'
];
function randomFeed(feeds) {
return feeds[Math.floor(Math.random() * feeds.length)];
}
var feed = randomFeed(feeds);
var link = "<script language='JavaScript' src='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=" + feed + "&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y' charset='UTF-8' type='text/javascript'><\/script>";
//document.getElementById("floatframe").innerHTML = link;
document.write("<div id='floatframe' name='NewsFrame' style='overflow-y:auto; padding-top:15px; padding-left:5px;'>" + link + "</div>");
}
</script>
<script type="text/javascript">
<!--
function myRefresh(div){
//window.location.reload(false);
$('#floatframe').load(document.URL + ' #floatframe');
}
// -->
</script>
<noscript>
<script>
document.write("<a href='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=' + feed + '&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y'>View RSS feed</a>");
</script>
</noscript>
<script type="text/javascript">
<!--
getFeed();
// -->
</script>
<br />
<button onclick="javascript:myRefresh(floatframe);">Refresh News</button>