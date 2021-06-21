How do I make a dynamically generated script run in a div

#1

Here is the relevent code. I would like to insert the feeds script into the division so I can refresh the division with a button. The innerHTML does put it there, but it will not run the script that way. The document.write shows the news content (script runs), but I can’t figure out how to refresh it. I tried this on a separate html page and inserted into an iframe…that would not work due to security issues.

<script type="text/javascript" src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

<div id="floatframe"></div>

<script type="text/javascript">

var feed = "";
var link = "";

function getFeed() {

var feeds = [
'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.skynews.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss%2Fus.xml',
'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.bbci.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fworld%2Frss.xml',
'https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsvc%2Fcollections%2Fv1%2Fpublish%2Fhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsection%2Fus%2Frss.xml',
'http%3A%2F%2Frss.slashdot.org%2FSlashdot%2Fslashdot'
];

function randomFeed(feeds) {
   return feeds[Math.floor(Math.random() * feeds.length)];

}

var feed = randomFeed(feeds);

var link = "<script language='JavaScript' src='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=" + feed + "&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y' charset='UTF-8' type='text/javascript'><\/script>";

//document.getElementById("floatframe").innerHTML = link;

document.write("<div id='floatframe' name='NewsFrame' style='overflow-y:auto; padding-top:15px; padding-left:5px;'>" + link + "</div>");

}
</script>

<script type="text/javascript">
<!--
function myRefresh(div){
//window.location.reload(false);
$('#floatframe').load(document.URL +  ' #floatframe');
}
// -->
</script>

<noscript>
<script>
document.write("<a href='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=' + feed + '&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y'>View RSS feed</a>");
</script>
</noscript>

<script type="text/javascript">
<!--
  getFeed();
// -->
</script>

<br />
<button onclick="javascript:myRefresh(floatframe);">Refresh News</button>
#2

Here’s an example that I think does what you want. One of the issue you’re running in to with using innerHTML is that it will not execute script tags per the HTML5 spec.

That said, here’s how I’d tackle the issue based on your code. There’s probably a better way to do all of this, but I took a quick pass at modifying what you already have in place.

    <script type="text/javascript">
        var feed = "";
        var link = "";
       
        function getFeed() {
            // first, clear all markup
            document.body.innerHTML = ""

            // this is all the same
            var feeds = [
            'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.skynews.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss%2Fus.xml',
            'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.bbci.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fworld%2Frss.xml',
            'https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsvc%2Fcollections%2Fv1%2Fpublish%2Fhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsection%2Fus%2Frss.xml',
            'http%3A%2F%2Frss.slashdot.org%2FSlashdot%2Fslashdot'
            ];
        
            function randomFeed(feeds) {
            return feeds[Math.floor(Math.random() * feeds.length)];
            }
        
            var feed = randomFeed(feeds);
            
            var link = "<script language='JavaScript' src='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=" + feed + "&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y' charset='UTF-8' type='text/javascript'><\/script>";
            
            // since you can't use innerHTML, move all of the markup to the document.write code
            document.write("<div id='floatframe' name='NewsFrame' style='overflow-y:auto; padding-top:15px; padding-left:5px;'>" 
                + link 
                + "</div>" 
                + "<br /> <button onclick=getFeed();>Refresh News</button>");
        }
    
        // call the function when the page loads
        getFeed();
    
    </script>