How do I make a dynamically generated script run in a div

Here is the relevent code. I would like to insert the feeds script into the division so I can refresh the division with a button. The innerHTML does put it there, but it will not run the script that way. The document.write shows the news content (script runs), but I can’t figure out how to refresh it. I tried this on a separate html page and inserted into an iframe…that would not work due to security issues.

<script type="text/javascript" src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <div id="floatframe"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> var feed = ""; var link = ""; function getFeed() { var feeds = [ 'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.skynews.com%2Ffeeds%2Frss%2Fus.xml', 'http%3A%2F%2Ffeeds.bbci.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fworld%2Frss.xml', 'https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsvc%2Fcollections%2Fv1%2Fpublish%2Fhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2Fsection%2Fus%2Frss.xml', 'http%3A%2F%2Frss.slashdot.org%2FSlashdot%2Fslashdot' ]; function randomFeed(feeds) { return feeds[Math.floor(Math.random() * feeds.length)]; } var feed = randomFeed(feeds); var link = "<script language='JavaScript' src='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=" + feed + "&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y' charset='UTF-8' type='text/javascript'><\/script>"; //document.getElementById("floatframe").innerHTML = link; document.write("<div id='floatframe' name='NewsFrame' style='overflow-y:auto; padding-top:15px; padding-left:5px;'>" + link + "</div>"); } </script> <script type="text/javascript"> <!-- function myRefresh(div){ //window.location.reload(false); $('#floatframe').load(document.URL + ' #floatframe'); } // --> </script> <noscript> <script> document.write("<a href='http://feedroll.com/rssviewer/feed2js.php?src=' + feed + '&chan=title&num=4&desc=1&targ=y&utf=y&html=y'>View RSS feed</a>"); </script> </noscript> <script type="text/javascript"> <!-- getFeed(); // --> </script> <br /> <button onclick="javascript:myRefresh(floatframe);">Refresh News</button>