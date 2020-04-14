How do I loop through an array on an html table?

I’m trying to show in an HTML table a person’s age and grade. I was able to loop through and find the persons grade without displaying on a table. Im able to get my array on the table but when I try and loop through to find the persons grade it doesn’t work?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>
Javascript array to table
</title>
<style>
html, body {
font-family: arial;
}
table {
border-collapse: collapse;
}
table tr td {
border: 1px solid #000;
padding: 10px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script>
window.addEventListener("load", function(){
var grade = [['Age','Grade'],
[6,'Grade 1'],
[7,'Grade 2'],
[8,'Grade 3'],
[9,'Grade 4'],
[10,'Grade 5'],
[11,'Grade 6'],
];
var html = "<table>";
for (var i = 0; i < grade.length; i++) {
html += "<tr>";
for (var j = 0; j < grade[i].length; j++) {
html += "<td>" + grade[i][j] + "</td>";
}
html += "</tr>";
}
html += "</table>";
let yourGrade = grade.find(e => {
return e[0] == grade});
function changecolors(){
var a1 = document.getElementById ("gradeTable");
var a1Legnth = a1.legnth;
for (var i = 0; i < a1Legnth; i++){
a1[i].style.background= "#aaabba";
}
};
// Attach HTML to container
document.getElementById("container").innerHTML = html;
});
</script>
<!-- ALL YOU NEED IS A CONTAINER -->
<div id="container"></div>
</body>
</html>