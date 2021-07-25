How do I know where all the activated classes go?

All of these
.activated classes would need to be placed on the right classes for it to match the css version.
I converted this one to use js.
.activated would be added to this one.
How do you know which are the right classes they go to?
Is there a methodology to it?
https://jsfiddle.net/jtu6gz13/
To replicate this?
Original css version.
https://jsfiddle.net/ajy02p3h/
The only class that is being added to the html / css is
.activated
.switchbox {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background-color: black;
width: 150px;
height: 195px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black;
border-radius: 5px;
padding: 20px;
perspective: 700px;
}
.switchbox .button {
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(25deg);
box-shadow: 0 -10px 20px #ff1818;
}
.switchbox .button .light {
animation: flicker 0.2s infinite 0.3s;
}
.switchbox .button .shine {
opacity: 1;
}
.switchbox .button .shadow {
opacity: 0;
}
.switchbox .button {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
transform-origin: center center -20px;
transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(-25deg);
transform-style: preserve-3d;
background-color: #9b0621;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
position: relative;
cursor: pointer;
background-image: linear-gradient(#980000 0%, #6f0000 30%, #6f0000 70%, #980000 100%);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.switchbox .button::before {
content: "";
background: linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) 10%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3) 30%, #650000 75%, #320000) 50% 50%/97% 97%, #b10000;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
top: 0;
}
.switchbox .button::after {
content: "";
background-image: linear-gradient(#650000, #320000);
width: 100%;
height: 50px;
transform-origin: top;
transform: translateY(50px) rotateX(-90deg);
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
box-shadow: 0 50px 8px 0px black, 0 80px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
}
.switchbox .light {
opacity: 0;
animation: light-off 1s;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(#ffc97e, #ff1818 40%, transparent 70%);
}
.switchbox .dots {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%);
background-size: 10px 10px;
}
.switchbox .characters {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, white) 50% 20%/5% 20%, radial-gradient(circle, transparent 50%, white 52%, white 70%, transparent 72%) 50% 80%/33% 25%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.switchbox .shine {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 0.3;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(white, transparent 3%) 50% 50%/97% 97%, linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5), transparent 50%, transparent 80%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)) 50% 50%/97% 97%;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.switchbox .shadow {
transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1);
opacity: 1;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background: linear-gradient(transparent 70%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8));
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
@keyframes flicker {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0.8;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
@keyframes light-off {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
80% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
<div class="switchbox">
<div class="button">
<div class="light"></div>
<div class="dots"></div>
<div class="characters"></div>
<div class="shine"></div>
<div class="shadow"></div>
</div>
</div>