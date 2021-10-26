How do I know where all the activated classes go?

All of these .activated classes would need to be placed on the right classes for it to match the css version.

I converted this one to use js.

.activated would be added to this one.

How do you know which are the right classes they go to?

Is there a methodology to it?

https://jsfiddle.net/jtu6gz13/

To replicate this?

Original css version.

https://jsfiddle.net/ajy02p3h/

The only class that is being added to the html / css is .activated

.switchbox { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; margin: auto; background-color: black; width: 150px; height: 195px; box-shadow: 0 0 10px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 0 1px 2px black, inset 0 2px 2px -2px white, inset 0 0 2px 15px #47434c, inset 0 0 2px 22px black; border-radius: 5px; padding: 20px; perspective: 700px; } .switchbox .button { transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(25deg); box-shadow: 0 -10px 20px #ff1818; } .switchbox .button .light { animation: flicker 0.2s infinite 0.3s; } .switchbox .button .shine { opacity: 1; } .switchbox .button .shadow { opacity: 0; } .switchbox .button { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); transform-origin: center center -20px; transform: translateZ(20px) rotateX(-25deg); transform-style: preserve-3d; background-color: #9b0621; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: relative; cursor: pointer; background-image: linear-gradient(#980000 0%, #6f0000 30%, #6f0000 70%, #980000 100%); background-repeat: no-repeat; } .switchbox .button::before { content: ""; background: linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8) 10%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3) 30%, #650000 75%, #320000) 50% 50%/97% 97%, #b10000; background-repeat: no-repeat; width: 100%; height: 50px; transform-origin: top; transform: rotateX(-90deg); position: absolute; top: 0; } .switchbox .button::after { content: ""; background-image: linear-gradient(#650000, #320000); width: 100%; height: 50px; transform-origin: top; transform: translateY(50px) rotateX(-90deg); position: absolute; bottom: 0; box-shadow: 0 50px 8px 0px black, 0 80px 20px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); } .switchbox .light { opacity: 0; animation: light-off 1s; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background-image: radial-gradient(#ffc97e, #ff1818 40%, transparent 70%); } .switchbox .dots { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background-image: radial-gradient(transparent 30%, rgba(101, 0, 0, 0.7) 70%); background-size: 10px 10px; } .switchbox .characters { position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(white, white) 50% 20%/5% 20%, radial-gradient(circle, transparent 50%, white 52%, white 70%, transparent 72%) 50% 80%/33% 25%; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .switchbox .shine { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); opacity: 0.3; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(white, transparent 3%) 50% 50%/97% 97%, linear-gradient(rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5), transparent 50%, transparent 80%, rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)) 50% 50%/97% 97%; background-repeat: no-repeat; } .switchbox .shadow { transition: all 0.3s cubic-bezier(1, 0, 1, 1); opacity: 1; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; background: linear-gradient(transparent 70%, rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8)); background-repeat: no-repeat; } @keyframes flicker { 0% { opacity: 1; } 80% { opacity: 0.8; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } @keyframes light-off { 0% { opacity: 1; } 80% { opacity: 0; } }