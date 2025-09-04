How do I know if I created a Dynamic or Static QR Code

I have a static QR code generator. If each payment has different amounts and date, I need to transform into different QR code links and short links. How to manage QR generator using a static QR code generator?
This depends on what you mean by “dynamic QR code”.
Any code, once made is static, in the sense that its image does not change.
But “dynamic” is more about the URL it leads to. The code will lead to the URL you give to the generator.
So it’s not really about the code, but the URL it leads to, and how your server is set up to respond to a request for that URL.
To be a bit more specific….because i didnt understand that.
The QR code is static.
But the thing the QR code links to can be dynamic. For example, a bitly redirect.
The QR code may point to
bit.ly/not-a-real-bitly-link. That’s a static. But if the first day/week/month/etc you tell bitly to point that link at
example.com/page-a
and the next you tell it to point at
example.com/different-page, then your static QR code is “dynamically” ending up at whatever target page you chose this day/week/month/whim.
So, if we have destination link as an option, we place static QR image as a dynamic link each day, month, year like posts?
Another additional option is to modify URL to the short URL with a new domain?