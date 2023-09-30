How do I keep an image rotated?

//------------------------------ const cCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas'); cCanvas.width = 600; cCanvas.height = 300; const cContext = cCanvas.getContext('2d'); const cBackgroundImage = new Image(); const cBackgroundWidth = cCanvas.width; let lBackgroundHeight; const cCarImage = new Image(); const cCarImageWidth = 40; const cCarImageHeight = 100; let lCarTopLeftX; let lCarTopLeftY; let lRotateFlag = false; //------------------------------ //------------------------------ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (ev) => { cBackgroundImage.onload = function () { cCarImage.onload = function () { const cAspectRatio = cBackgroundImage.naturalWidth / cBackgroundImage.naturalHeight; lBackgroundHeight = cCanvas.height = cBackgroundWidth / cAspectRatio; cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight); lCarTopLeftX = cBackgroundWidth / 2 - cCarImageWidth / 2; lCarTopLeftY = lBackgroundHeight / 2 - cCarImageHeight / 2; cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight); } cCarImage.src = "Car.jpg"; } cBackgroundImage.src = "Streets.jpg"; } )//document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded' //------------------------------ //------------------------------ document.body.addEventListener("keydown", e => { let lFlag = true; e.preventDefault(); switch(e.key){ case 'ArrowUp': lCarTopLeftY -= 10; break; case 'ArrowDown': lCarTopLeftY += 10; break; case 'ArrowLeft': lCarTopLeftX -= 10; break; case 'ArrowRight': lCarTopLeftX += 10; break; case 'r': lRotateFlag = true; break; default: lFlag = false; break; } if (lFlag === true) { render(); } lRotateFlag = false; } )//document.body.addEventListener("keydown" //------------------------------ //------------------------------ function render() { cContext.clearRect(0, 0, cCanvas.width, cCanvas.height); cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight); if(lRotateFlag === false) { cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight); } else { let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 45; let lCarCenterX = lCarTopLeftX + cCarImageWidth / 2; let lCarCenterY = lCarTopLeftY + cCarImageHeight / 2; cContext.translate(lCarCenterX, lCarCenterY); cContext.rotate(lRadians); cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, -cCarImageWidth / 2, -cCarImageHeight / 2, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight); cContext.rotate(-lRadians); cContext.translate(-lCarCenterX, -lCarCenterY); } }//render

Streets.jpg => https://snipboard.io/4YgDaf.jpg

Car.jpg => https://snipboard.io/ptkWjJ.jpg

This code places a car on street image — https://snipboard.io/uEv7cq.jpg

Entering the keyboard up arrow twice moves the car up two spaces — https://snipboard.io/04Ipzr.jpg

Entering the keyboard letter “r” rotates the image 45 degree — https://snipboard.io/v59buC.jpg

Entering the keyboard up arrow removes the car rotation — https://snipboard.io/N7D5E4.jpg

How do I keep the car rotation when I hit the up arrow key again?