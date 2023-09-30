How do I keep an image rotated?

//------------------------------
const cCanvas = document.getElementById('canvas');
cCanvas.width = 600;
cCanvas.height = 300;
const cContext = cCanvas.getContext('2d');
const cBackgroundImage = new Image();
const cBackgroundWidth = cCanvas.width;
let lBackgroundHeight;
const cCarImage = new Image();
const cCarImageWidth = 40;
const cCarImageHeight = 100;
let lCarTopLeftX;
let lCarTopLeftY;
let lRotateFlag = false;
//------------------------------
//------------------------------
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (ev) =>
{
cBackgroundImage.onload = function ()
{
cCarImage.onload = function ()
{
const cAspectRatio = cBackgroundImage.naturalWidth / cBackgroundImage.naturalHeight;
lBackgroundHeight = cCanvas.height = cBackgroundWidth / cAspectRatio;
cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight);
lCarTopLeftX = cBackgroundWidth / 2 - cCarImageWidth / 2;
lCarTopLeftY = lBackgroundHeight / 2 - cCarImageHeight / 2;
cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight);
}
cCarImage.src = "Car.jpg";
}
cBackgroundImage.src = "Streets.jpg";
}
)//document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded'
//------------------------------
//------------------------------
document.body.addEventListener("keydown", e =>
{
let lFlag = true;
e.preventDefault();
switch(e.key){
case 'ArrowUp':
lCarTopLeftY -= 10;
break;
case 'ArrowDown':
lCarTopLeftY += 10;
break;
case 'ArrowLeft':
lCarTopLeftX -= 10;
break;
case 'ArrowRight':
lCarTopLeftX += 10;
break;
case 'r':
lRotateFlag = true;
break;
default:
lFlag = false;
break;
}
if (lFlag === true)
{
render();
}
lRotateFlag = false;
}
)//document.body.addEventListener("keydown"
//------------------------------
//------------------------------
function render() {
cContext.clearRect(0, 0, cCanvas.width, cCanvas.height);
cContext.drawImage(cBackgroundImage, 0, 0, cBackgroundWidth, lBackgroundHeight);
if(lRotateFlag === false) {
cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, lCarTopLeftX, lCarTopLeftY, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight);
}
else {
let lRadians = Math.PI / 180 * 45;
let lCarCenterX = lCarTopLeftX + cCarImageWidth / 2;
let lCarCenterY = lCarTopLeftY + cCarImageHeight / 2;
cContext.translate(lCarCenterX, lCarCenterY);
cContext.rotate(lRadians);
cContext.drawImage(cCarImage, -cCarImageWidth / 2, -cCarImageHeight / 2, cCarImageWidth, cCarImageHeight);
cContext.rotate(-lRadians);
cContext.translate(-lCarCenterX, -lCarCenterY);
}
}//render
Streets.jpg => https://snipboard.io/4YgDaf.jpg
Car.jpg => https://snipboard.io/ptkWjJ.jpg
This code places a car on street image — https://snipboard.io/uEv7cq.jpg
Entering the keyboard up arrow twice moves the car up two spaces — https://snipboard.io/04Ipzr.jpg
Entering the keyboard letter “r” rotates the image 45 degree — https://snipboard.io/v59buC.jpg
Entering the keyboard up arrow removes the car rotation — https://snipboard.io/N7D5E4.jpg
How do I keep the car rotation when I hit the up arrow key again?