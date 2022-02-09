How do I interrupt `on mouseenter`/`on mouseleave` events when TAB keypresses occur via `on keyup`?

I wish to interrupt
on mouseenter/
on mouseleave events when TAB keypresses occur via
on keyup.
For example, when doMouseEnter is interrupted via pressing TAB, I want to eliminate the inherent highlighting that
doMouseEnter does and then let
doStuff2()do its thing.
Any ideas that could start me in the right direction?
The former occur with:
$(document).ready(function () {
$("#menubar > li").on({
mouseenter: function(evt) {
doMouseEnter($(this), evt);
},
mouseleave: function(evt) {
doMouseLeave($(this), evt);
}
}); // on
});
The latter occur with:
$(document).ready(function() {
$(document).keyup(function (evt) {
var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which;
if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) {
doStuff1(evt);
}
else if (code === 9) {
doStuff2(evt);
}
}); // $(document).keyup(function (evt) {
}); // $(document).ready(function() {
EDIT:
Let me pause my request … I found some leads elsewhere on your Site that address interrupting Events … thanks for understanding.