How do I interrupt `on mouseenter`/`on mouseleave` events when TAB keypresses occur via `on keyup`?

I wish to interrupt on mouseenter / on mouseleave events when TAB keypresses occur via on keyup .

For example, when doMouseEnter is interrupted via pressing TAB, I want to eliminate the inherent highlighting that doMouseEnter does and then let doStuff2() do its thing.

Any ideas that could start me in the right direction?

The former occur with:

$(document).ready(function () { $("#menubar > li").on({ mouseenter: function(evt) { doMouseEnter($(this), evt); }, mouseleave: function(evt) { doMouseLeave($(this), evt); } }); // on });

The latter occur with: