How do I interrupt `on mouseenter`/`on mouseleave` events when TAB keypresses occur via `on keyup`?

JavaScript
#1

I wish to interrupt on mouseenter/on mouseleave events when TAB keypresses occur via on keyup.

For example, when doMouseEnter is interrupted via pressing TAB, I want to eliminate the inherent highlighting that doMouseEnter does and then let doStuff2()do its thing.

Any ideas that could start me in the right direction?

The former occur with:

$(document).ready(function () {
	
	$("#menubar > li").on({

		mouseenter: function(evt) {
			doMouseEnter($(this), evt);
		},
		
		mouseleave: function(evt) {
			doMouseLeave($(this), evt);
		}
					
	});   // on

});

The latter occur with:

$(document).ready(function() {

	$(document).keyup(function (evt) {

		var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which;

		if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) {
			doStuff1(evt);
		}
		else if (code === 9) {
			doStuff2(evt);
		}
		
	});   // $(document).keyup(function (evt) {
	
});   // $(document).ready(function() {