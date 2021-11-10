How do I interrupt `on mouseenter`/`on mouseleave` events when TAB keypresses occur via `on keyup`?

I wish to interrupt on mouseenter / on mouseleave events when TAB keypresses occur via on keyup .

For example, when doMouseEnter is interrupted via pressing TAB, I want to eliminate the inherent highlighting that doMouseEnter does and then let doStuff2() do its thing.

Any ideas that could start me in the right direction?

The former occur with:

$(document).ready(function () { $("#menubar > li").on({ mouseenter: function(evt) { doMouseEnter($(this), evt); }, mouseleave: function(evt) { doMouseLeave($(this), evt); } }); // on });

The latter occur with:

$(document).ready(function() { $(document).keyup(function (evt) { var code = evt.keyCode || evt.which; if (evt.shiftKey && code === 9) { doStuff1(evt); } else if (code === 9) { doStuff2(evt); } }); // $(document).keyup(function (evt) { }); // $(document).ready(function() {

EDIT:

Let me pause my request … I found some leads elsewhere on your Site that address interrupting Events … thanks for understanding.