How do I install this plugin?

Hi,

niadaniels40: niadaniels40: WHERE do I place this? npm install frosted-glass --save

You run this in a terminal in your project root. It will create a node_modules folder with the library (and any dependencies it might have) inside. Note, that to run that command, you must have Node and npm installed on your machine.

Alternatively, you can grab the library off of unpkg:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/frosted-glass@0.3.1/dist/frostedglass.js"></script>

Here’s a demo of it working on CodeSandbox. Notice the include in the head of the document.