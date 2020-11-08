How do I install this plugin?

WHERE do I place this?
npm install frosted-glass --save
Guys, please. Help. I never understood this npm install.
I want to use this thing Adrian made since background filter blur doesn’t work on firefox. But I cannot figure out how to install it. I placed the tag it in head html and did everything else but this npm install.
WHERE do I place this?
Hi,
You run this in a terminal in your project root. It will create a
node_modules folder with the library (and any dependencies it might have) inside. Note, that to run that command, you must have Node and npm installed on your machine.
Alternatively, you can grab the library off of unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/frosted-glass@0.3.1/dist/frostedglass.js"></script>
Here’s a demo of it working on CodeSandbox. Notice the include in the head of the document.
Well, thank you James! You lost me at terminal and project root. I don’t even have a terminal. But I did try unpkg and it won’t work, even pasted in head and a section of his HTML to mine and it just won’t work. maybe…there’s an issue with it? could that be the case?
Don’t think so.
Try copy/pasting the following code and running it on your machine.
Does that work?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html dir="ltr" lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0, minimum-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=5.0">
<title>Frosted Glass</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons">
<style>
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
html, body {
height: 100%;
}
@media all and (min-width: 1301px) and (max-width: 1500px) {
html { font-size: 1.125rem; }
}
@media all and (min-width: 1501px) and (max-width: 2500px) {
html { font-size: 1.25rem; }
}
@media all and (min-width: 2501px) and (max-width: 4000px) {
html { font-size: 1.8rem; }
}
@media all and (min-width: 4001px) and (max-width: 5000px) {
html { font-size: 2.5rem; }
}
@media all and (min-width: 5001px) {
html { font-size: 3.5rem; }
}
body {
margin: 0;
font-family: "Roboto", "Helvetica", "Arial", sans-serif;
}
h1 {
font-size: 3rem;
}
h2 {
font-size: 2.25rem;
}
h1, h2 {
font-weight: 100;
}
@media all and (max-width: 56.25rem) {
h1 {
font-size: 2.4rem;
}
h2 {
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
}
@media all and (max-width: 31.25rem) {
h1 {
font-size: 2.0rem;
}
}
ul {
list-style-type: none;
padding: 2.125rem;
}
li {
display: inline-block;
margin: 0 0.8rem;
cursor: pointer;
}
a {
color: #fff;
}
button {
outline: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
::selection {
background: rgb(0, 153, 255);
}
#app {
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
color: #414952;
margin: 0;
overflow: auto;
}
/* Nav */
.nav-container {
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
height: 5.625rem;
z-index: 1;
}
.nav-container > .glass-content {
background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3);
}
.left-menu {
position: absolute;
left: 5%;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
height: 1.5625rem;
margin: auto;
cursor: pointer;
font-size: 1.5rem;
}
.nav-content {
margin: 0 auto 0 8.7rem;
max-width: 62.5rem;
min-height: 5.375rem;
position: relative;
width: 80%;
}
@media all and (max-width: 50.625rem) {
.nav-content li {
display: none;
}
}
.nav-cta {
border: solid 0.125rem rgb(0, 153, 255);
border-radius: 0.1875rem;
padding: 0 1.875rem;
background: transparent;
color: rgb(0, 153, 255);
font-size: 1rem;
position: absolute;
right: 4%;
height: 2.75rem;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
/* Hero */
.hero-container {
background-color: rgb(141, 141, 141);
background-image: url('http://your-photography.com/files/2016/02/HH0A5456.jpg');
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 100%;
color: black;
height: 0;
padding-bottom: 55%;
text-align: left;
overflow: hidden;
}
.hero-value-add {
display: block;
margin: 0 20% 0 auto;
width: 25rem;
padding: 3.125rem;
margin-top: 18%;
}
.hero-value-add h1 {
margin: 0;
color: black;
}
.hero-value-add h1 ::selection {
background: white;
}
.hero-details {
padding: 1.25rem 0;
}
@media all and (max-width: 56.25rem) {
.hero-container {
height: 40rem;
padding-top: 2rem;
background-position: 30% 0px;
background-size: auto 120%;
}
.hero-value-add {
margin-right: 12%;
margin-top: 9rem;
width: 18rem;
padding: 1.5rem;
padding-top: 2rem;
}
}
@media all and (max-width: 31.25rem) {
.nav-container {
height: 4.5rem;
}
.hero-container {
padding-bottom: 110%;
background-position: 30% 0px;
background-size: auto 116%;
}
.hero-value-add {
margin-right: auto;
margin-left: auto;
margin-top: 21%;
width: 80%;
padding-top: 5%;
}
}
.hero-cta {
color: white;
border-radius: 0.1875rem;
border: none;
background-color: rgb(0, 153, 255);
font-size: 1.25rem;
padding: 0.625rem 1.875rem;
height: 3.125rem;
}
/* Extras */
.extra-container {
background: rgb(255, 255, 255);
color: rgb(0, 153, 255);
height: 21.875rem;
}
.extra-content {
padding: 2.5rem 13.2rem;
max-width: 62.5rem;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.extra-container h2 {
text-align: center;
}
.extra-container p {
padding: 0 0 1.875rem 0;
line-height: 1.7;
}
.extra-container button {
text-align: center;
margin: 0 auto;
display: block;
position: static;
}
.icon-list {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
padding: 2% 10%;
font-size: 2.875rem;
}
.icon-list li {
overflow: hidden;
width: 1em;
}
.icon-list i {
margin-left: -3em;
font-size: 1em;
}
@media all and (max-width: 46.875rem) {
.extra-content {
padding: 2.5rem 15%;
}
}
@media all and (max-width: 31.25rem) {
.extra-content {
padding: 2.5rem 10%;
}
.icon-list {
padding-right: 7%;
padding-left: 7%;
font-size: 2.4rem;
}
}
.extra-container-1 {
height: 0;
padding-bottom: 66.6%;
background: rgb(212, 212, 212);
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-size: 100%;
background-image: url('https://thumbs-prod.si-cdn.com/wWEuhLHo8_IGh2Tzs1GJNTBIOXo=/fit-in/1072x0/filters:focal(942x492:943x493)/https://public-media.smithsonianmag.com/filer/45/61/4561063e-a2e2-4c24-a721-7a14bf18de0a/120529_burkard_136257.jpg');
}
@media (min-width: 48.125rem) {
.extra-container-1 {
height: 0;
padding-bottom: 40%;
}
}
.extra-container-2 {
height: 25rem;
padding-top: 0.625rem;
background: rgb(255, 255, 255);
color: rgb(0, 153, 255);
}
.super-header {
height: 100vh;
background: rgb(206, 211, 212);;
position: fixed;
top: -100vh;
left: 0;
right: 0;
}
.footer {
height: 28.125rem;
background: rgb(82, 82, 82);
}
.footer ul {
color: white;
padding: 6.25rem 0;
}
.footer li {
text-align: center;
display: block;
padding: 0.625rem;
margin: 0.625rem;
}
.sub-footer {
height: 100vh;
background: rgb(82, 82, 82);
position: fixed;
bottom: -100vh;
left: 0;
right: 0;
}
</style>
<script src='https://unpkg.com/frosted-glass/dist/frostedglass.js'></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="super-header"></div>
<frosted-glass-container stretch="true">
<div id="app">
<frosted-glass overlay-color="#ffffff52" class="nav-container">
<i class="material-icons left-menu"></i>
<ul class="nav-content">
<li>Home</li>
<li>Our Story</li>
<li>Services</li>
<li>Work</li>
<li>Journal</li>
<li>Contact</li>
</ul>
<button class="nav-cta">Call Us</button>
</frosted-glass>
<div class="hero-container">
<frosted-glass overlay-color="#ffffff52" blur-amount="1.6rem" class="hero-value-add">
<h1>Frosted Glass</h1>
<div class="hero-details">next level street art gastropub flannel keytar sartorial sustainable ennui Brooklyn kitsch artisan typewriter</div>
<button class="hero-cta">Order now</button>
</frosted-glass>
</div>
<div class="extra-container">
<div class="extra-content">
<h2>Artisan craft beer</h2>
<p>Odd Future raw denim tattooed Godard Truffaut organic tote bag Carles messenger bag flexitarian twee PBR&B blog</p>
<button class="nav-cta">schedule a demo</button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="extra-container-1"></div>
<div class="extra-container extra-container-2">
<div class="extra-content">
<h2>Kale flannel blog</h2>
<p> pack readymade Tonx fixie lomo plaid meggings brunch next level authentic organic paleo</p>
<ul class="icon-list">
<li><i class="material-icons">ic_flight_takeoff</i></li>
<li><i class="material-icons">ic_language</i></li>
<li><i class="material-icons">ic_card_travel</i></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<div class="footer">
<ul>
<li>artisan</li>
<li>travel</li>
<li>curated</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</frosted-glass-container>
<div class="sub-footer"></div>
</body>
</html>