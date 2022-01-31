How do I Increase my wordpress website speed?

My website is facing a speed optimization issue. Take more loading time. Please give me suggestions on how can I have less loading time on my site.
Hi Larryanna00! You can speed up your performance on wordpress by investing in quality hosting. It is one of the most basic steps to increase site performance. You have to choose a good host to house your site. Also, it is important too to keep your web technology up to date and to have the latest version of wordpress and its components to speed up your performance.