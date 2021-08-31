How do i host a google font?

Hey i want to change the fonts of my website

i want to use poppins font for my website, but i don’t how to intergrate and host the fonts locally .

Please i need little help.

Thanks.

Welcome to the forum.

Essentially you choose the fonts you want and you are given some code to add to your HTML. Detail given in this link:

ThankYou So Much.

If i want to host the fonts family file for better site speed , should i copy the file and paste it in file manager of hosting?