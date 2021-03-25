How do I guarantee response integrity on a public facing API?

nmeri17: nmeri17: what stops him from casually updating tests on his branch, and pushing to CI? But…

Your developer should not be writing the unit tests for his own code. When I worked DevOps, we had a simple structure to every story; There was a Dev, and a Test. The two worked on the story at the same time. Both agreed on the API’s behavior, and worked, while in communication, rarely did they actually look at each other’s code (until code review).

We also had gated checkins - code could only be commited to CI with a code review signoff (as well as code compliance enforced by the VS environment), and only made it to the second stage of deployment (which… i forget the acronym for) if it passed all of its unit tests.

So if it gets that far, your unwitting developer was following story, which means its gone through at least 3 (but probably more) sets of eyes - the scrummaster/manager/lead dev (who groomed the story), the dev, and the tester - and all 3 cleared the changes. If it gets that far without someone going ‘Hey this may have problems’, you need a better staff.

nmeri17: nmeri17: In a typical situation with a handful of developers working autonomously, one individual is enough to carry out the deed

If you’re saying the situation is that your developers develop code changes and features without management’s approval and flow to release, you need a new situation. If this is the situation you are working in, then you have no control or ability to guarantee anything.