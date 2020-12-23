How do I guarantee response integrity on a public facing API?

nmeri17: nmeri17: A mischievious or unwitting t

nmeri17: nmeri17: impossible for developer to equally update the test parameters so his updates can merrily leave for the CI server

Your ‘unwitting’ developer realizes his blunder when the CI environment rejects his code because the unit tests fail, and reevaluates what he’s done.

“Mischievous” developer at that point is a malicious developer, who is intentionally bypassing sanity checks to release code changes he knows will fail.

nmeri17: nmeri17: Is there a way to enforce avoidance of such situations?

Some, potentially. Mostly it’s just mitigation.

If your unit tests are kept by your testers, and your code is kept by the developers, you’d have to have a pair working together to bypass.

Note: Your API’s unit tests should already have ‘baked in’ variable names - otherwise how can they differentiate between pieces of data coming in?

If you tell me your API takes in 2 numbers, signal and mod, and I tell you my data is “6,3”, how do you know which one is which? How does your test know?