How do I guarantee response integrity on a public facing API?

I am on a team of developers working on an API accessible to 3rd-party clients. An important fix may necessitate changing a variable name in the response body. A mischievious or unwitting team member may have the urge to update a model/data structure, to the detriment of unsuspecting consumers, who will end up with broken apps.

A friend suggested baking variable names into unit tests for those endpoints. The tests fail when conflicting information arrives. I wonder if it isn’t impossible for developer to equally update the test parameters so his updates can merrily leave for the CI server.

Is this the standard practice? Is there a way to enforce avoidance of such situations?