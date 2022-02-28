How do I get this dropdown menu to stay open?

In addition to what @m_hutley has suggested please note that your html is invalid and you can’t nest two uls as direct children. You don’t need to do that anyway as you use the parent list to nest the dropdown ul.

This is the html that you should have for that list item.

<ul class="nav-list"> <li class="list-item dropdown"> <!-- <ul class="dropdown"> --> <a href="generalresourcespage.html">resources</a> <ul class="dropdown-content"> <li><a href="#" class="purplehover">Worksheets</a></li> <li><a href="catguide.html" class="purplehover">Cat Guides</a></li> <li><a href="#" class="purplehover">Sanctuary</a></li> <li><a href="#" class="">About Us</a></li> <!--</ul> --> </ul> </li> <li class="list-item"> <a href="shop.html">shop</a> </li> <li class="list-item"> <a href="blog.html">blog</a> </li> </ul>

I moved the dropdown class to the list element.

Also note that rather than using top:45px you should use top:100% and then the menu will always match the height of the parent and always hover as required.

.dropdown-content { z-index: 1; display: none; position: absolute; min-width: 230%; background-color: var(--mainwhite); box-shadow: 0 20px 20px; transition: 0.3s color; border-radius: 4px; left: -66%; top: 100%;/* use this */ }

With those changes in place the hovered menu will automatically go below the parents padding and the drop down will go below the light blue line which is what I assume you wanted.

Bear in mind this won’t work on touch devices (or may only partially work). Drop down hover menus are one of the hardest elements to code for accessibility and touch and even experienced developers have trouble coding them.