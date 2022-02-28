How do I get this dropdown menu to stay open?

Do I have to use javascript? What is the fix for this? Thank you for your time! I wanted it to say below the line.
Link below:
https://codepen.io/niadani/pen/QWOZEPX
So here’s your problem.
Note the white space between your
.dropdown element and the content. When the mouse moves from
.dropdown towards the content, it leaves
.dropdown, meaning that the content disappears because it’s no longer hovering over that element.
The problem further is that your dropdown content and your list item arent even joined together, so having a transitional hover is difficult. You would need to move the dropdown menu up 5 pixels so that they meet, and then apply the hover effect to the list-item rather than the dropdown itself.
.list-item:hover .dropdown .dropdown-content { /* Was .dropdown:hover .dropdown-content */
display: block;
}
.dropdown-content {
z-index: 1;
display: none;
position: absolute;
min-width: 230%;
background-color: var(--mainwhite);
box-shadow: 0 20px 20px;
transition: 0.3s color;
border-radius: 4px;
left: -66%;
top: 40px; /* Was 45px. */
}