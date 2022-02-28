How do I get this dropdown menu to stay open?

So here’s your problem.



Note the white space between your .dropdown element and the content. When the mouse moves from .dropdown towards the content, it leaves .dropdown , meaning that the content disappears because it’s no longer hovering over that element.

The problem further is that your dropdown content and your list item arent even joined together, so having a transitional hover is difficult. You would need to move the dropdown menu up 5 pixels so that they meet, and then apply the hover effect to the list-item rather than the dropdown itself.