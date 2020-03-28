How do I get this box to the bottom right corner with FLEX?

Here is my codepen:https://codepen.io/ninabor/pen/BaNvdMa

And here are the classes & rulesets relevant to my issue.

/* LETS TALK button*/ .bottom_right_box {} .intro_textbox { width: 450px; height: 238px; background-color: white; border-radius: 3px; text-align: left; padding: 20px; } .inner_text { color: black; font-size: 30px; margin-top: 1EM; margin-left: 1em; padding: 2px; } .talk_button { font-size: 18px; text-align: center; padding: 7px 10px; margin-top: 2.2em; margin-left: 1.5em; } .intro_color { background-color: black; padding-top: 5px; padding-bottom: 30%; min-height: 100%; border: 2px solid salmon; } button { font-family: 'PM Grotesk'; }

How am i suppose to get this BOX TO THE BOTTOM RIGHT CORNER?

I am re-doing this because it was would only look right on my computer because i was using bad practices. But my thing is flexbox sucks very much and it never NEVER works properly when i use it… i thought flex end would work but it didnt I just want the box on the bottom right, i do not want someones leg.