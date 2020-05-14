How do I generate square map (stacking squares within a specific shape)

I would like to generate squares within borders of a specific shape (Croatia). This is an example.

I was thinking about using image maps to generate square in such shape. Squares of image maps are transparent and I cannot fill them with colors or images.

I was searching around but I can’t find something similar. I was thinking about stacking divs next to each other but it could be even more hard since they need to create a shape of Croatia and never break formation.

Do you have any other idea that might work?