How do I generate square map (stacking squares within a specific shape)

#1

I would like to generate squares within borders of a specific shape (Croatia). This is an example.

I was thinking about using image maps to generate square in such shape. Squares of image maps are transparent and I cannot fill them with colors or images.

I was searching around but I can’t find something similar. I was thinking about stacking divs next to each other but it could be even more hard since they need to create a shape of Croatia and never break formation.

Do you have any other idea that might work?

#2

Well, your problem mostly is going to be ‘how do i get a bunch of squares to look like the border of croatia’?

Do the squares need to be divs? What about <rect>'s inside of an SVG? Those are pretty easy to draw wherever your mathematical heart desires…

#3

No need to be divs. There are no limitations how to make it. Any ideas are welcome. If can be adjustable, such as addding image background to it

#4

Well it very much sounds like you’re describing an SVG or canvas drawing.