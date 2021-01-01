How do I format preg_match() to identify single quote or double quote when matching

First let me say I am not at all familliar with preg_ functions - they are Black Magic !

This is also a follow on to a previous post I made Is it possible to include a file using PHP but NOT the other files that it includes but is an attempt to get the results I want using a different approach.

I have a small script that uses a preg_match function to select database credentials from a Wordpress wp-config.php file. This works fine for variables enclosed with single quotes. However depending on Wordpress settings/version the var may be enclosed in double quotes " then I get an error.

My question is can I have one preg_match function that will return the values whether they are enclosed in single OR double quotes. The code below works great with single quoted variables in the wp-config file such as -

define( 'DB_NAME', 'wp_database' );

Script -

<?php $file_name = 'wp-config.php'; $value = file_get_contents($file_name); preg_match('/define.*DB_NAME.*\'(.*)\'/', $value, $m); $dbname = $m[1]; preg_match('/define.*DB_USER.*\'(.*)\'/', $value, $m); $dbuser = $m[1]; preg_match('/define.*DB_PASSWORD.*\'(.*)\'/', $value, $m); $dbpass = $m[1]; preg_match('/define.*DB_HOST.*\'(.*)\'/', $value, $m); $dbhost = $m[1]; preg_match('/define.*DB_CHARSET.*\'(.*)\'/', $value, $m); $dbcharset = $m[1]; preg_match('/define.*DB_COLLATE.*\'(.*)\'/', $value, $m); $dbcollate = $m[1]; echo $dbname, $dbuser, $dbpass, $dbhost, $dbcharset, $dbcollate; ?>

Works great with single quotes ’

but if vars are enclosed in double quotes as follows -

define( 'DB_NAME', "wp_info_1984" );

Then my script gives error -

Notice : Undefined offset: 1 in read_wp_config.php on line 6

I really want a preg_match that detects either. Thanks guys.