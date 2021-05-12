How do I fix this?

JavaScript
#1

When I add a few rows, then I remove a row and say choose a lesson cell
But when it’s deleted, it’s going to happen

test
<form method="post" id="invoice_form">
        <div class="row">

          <div class="col-lg-4">
              <div class="card shadow mb-4 text-right">
                  <div class="card-body">
                   <div class="d-flex flex-column align-items-center text-center p-3 py-4">
                     <img class="rounded-circle mt-3" width="150px" src="https://st3.depositphotos.com/15648834/17930/v/600/depositphotos_179308454-stock-illustration-unknown-person-silhouette-glasses-profile.jpg">
                     <div class="form-group">
                       <label for="" class="control-label">full name</label>
                       <select name="student_id" id="student_id" class="form-control select3 select2-sm">
                         <option></option>
                         <?php echo student($conn); ?>
                       </select>
                        <span>  <small id="class"><?php echo isset($class) ? "Current Class: ".$class : "" ?></small></span>
                       <input type="hidden" name="class_id" value="<?php echo isset($class_id) ? $class_id: '' ?>">
                     </div>
                   </div>
                  </div>
              </div>
          </div>

          <div class="col-lg-8">
              <!-- Basic Card Example -->
              <div class="card shadow mb-4 text-right">
                  <div class="card-header py-3">
                      <h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-gray-800">add new</h6>
                  </div>
                  <div class="card-body">
                      <div class="form-group">
                        <input type="hidden" name="date_created" class="form-control" id="date_created" value="<?php echo isset($_POST["date_created"]) ? $_POST["date_created"] : '' ?>" placeholder="date" readonly>
                      </div>
                    <p align="center"> <button  class="btn btn-block btn-primary" type="button" id="add_row"><i class="fas fa-fw fa-plus"></i></button></p>
                    <div class="table-responsive">
                      <table id="invoice-item-table" class="table table-bordered">
                        <thead>
                          <tr>
                            <th width="15%">code lesson</th>
                            <th width="34%">subject</th>
                            <th width="25%">mark</th>
                            <th>del</th>
                          </tr>
                        </thead>
                        <tbody>
                          <tr>
                            <td><span id="sr_no">1</span></td>
                            <td>
                              <select name="subject_id[]" id="subject_id1" class="form-control select3 select2-sm input-sm">
                                <option></option>
                                <?php echo subject2($conn); ?>
                              </select>
                            </td>
                            <td><input type="text" name="mark[]" id="mark1" data-srno="1" class="form-control input-sm mark" /></td>
                            <td></td>
                          </tr>
                        </tbody>
                      </table>
                      <div align="right">
                      </div>
                    </div>
                  </div>
                  <div class="card-footer">
                    <div class="d-flex w-100 justify-content-center align-items-center">
                        <input type="hidden" name="total_item" id="total_item" value="1" />
                        <input type="hidden" name="token" value="<?php echo Token::create(); ?>">
                        <p align="center"><input type="submit" name="create_invoice" id="create_invoice" class="btn btn-primary" value="create" /></p>
                    </div>
                  </div>
              </div>
          </div>
      </div>
      </form>
      <script>
      $(document).ready(function() {
        var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text();
        var count = 1;
        var options = $('[name="subject_id[]"]').html()
        $('[name="subject_id[]"]').select2()
        $(document).on('click', '#add_row', function() {
          count++;
          $('#total_item').val(count);
          var html_code = '';
          html_code += '<tr>';
          html_code += '<td><span id="sr_no">' + count + '</span></td>';
          html_code += '<td><select name="subject_id[]" id="subject_id' + count + '" class="form-control select3">' + options + '</select></td>';
          html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="mark[]" id="mark' + count + '" data-srno="' + count + '" class="form-control input-sm number_only mark" /></td>';
          html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
          html_code += '</tr>';
      var $row = $(html_code)
      $row.find('select').select2()
      $('#invoice-item-table').append($row)
        });

        $(document).on('click','.remove_row', function(){
          $(this).closest('tr').remove();
          calculate(0,0);
          $("#paid").val(0);
        })

        $('#create_invoice').click(function() {

          if ($.trim($('#student_id').val()).length == 0) {
              swal({title: "",text: "choose name",icon: "error",button: false,timer: 2500});
            return false;
          }

          for (var no = 1; no <= count; no++) {
            console.log({itemname: $('#subject_id' + no).val()});
            if ($.trim($('#subject_id' + no).val()).length == 0) {
                swal({title: "",text: "choose subject ",icon: "error",button: false,timer: 2500});
              $('#subject_id' + no).focus();
              return false;
            }
            if ($.trim($('#mark' + no).val()).length == 0) {
                swal({title: "",text: "enter mark",icon: "error",button: false,timer: 2500});
              $('#mark' + no).focus();
              return false;
            }
          }
          $('#invoice_form').submit();
        });

      });
      $('#date_created').daterangepicker({
        singleDatePicker: true,
        locale: { format: "YYYY-MM-DD" }
        //startDate: moment().subtract(6, 'days')
      });
        </script>
#2

Your add_row function is adding to count. Your remove_row function isn’t subtracting from it.

#3

I don’t know about Javascript. You can solve it bro?

#4

I’m not here to code for you.
If you’re not going to learn what your code does, or how to do basic things like… adding and subtracting… I wish you the best of luck, and will bow out of all future threads you start.

Good day.