How do I fix this?

<form method="post" id="invoice_form"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-4"> <div class="card shadow mb-4 text-right"> <div class="card-body"> <div class="d-flex flex-column align-items-center text-center p-3 py-4"> <img class="rounded-circle mt-3" width="150px" src="https://st3.depositphotos.com/15648834/17930/v/600/depositphotos_179308454-stock-illustration-unknown-person-silhouette-glasses-profile.jpg"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="" class="control-label">full name</label> <select name="student_id" id="student_id" class="form-control select3 select2-sm"> <option></option> <?php echo student($conn); ?> </select> <span> <small id="class"><?php echo isset($class) ? "Current Class: ".$class : "" ?></small></span> <input type="hidden" name="class_id" value="<?php echo isset($class_id) ? $class_id: '' ?>"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-lg-8"> <!-- Basic Card Example --> <div class="card shadow mb-4 text-right"> <div class="card-header py-3"> <h6 class="m-0 font-weight-bold text-gray-800">add new</h6> </div> <div class="card-body"> <div class="form-group"> <input type="hidden" name="date_created" class="form-control" id="date_created" value="<?php echo isset($_POST["date_created"]) ? $_POST["date_created"] : '' ?>" placeholder="date" readonly> </div> <p align="center"> <button class="btn btn-block btn-primary" type="button" id="add_row"><i class="fas fa-fw fa-plus"></i></button></p> <div class="table-responsive"> <table id="invoice-item-table" class="table table-bordered"> <thead> <tr> <th width="15%">code lesson</th> <th width="34%">subject</th> <th width="25%">mark</th> <th>del</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td><span id="sr_no">1</span></td> <td> <select name="subject_id[]" id="subject_id1" class="form-control select3 select2-sm input-sm"> <option></option> <?php echo subject2($conn); ?> </select> </td> <td><input type="text" name="mark[]" id="mark1" data-srno="1" class="form-control input-sm mark" /></td> <td></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <div align="right"> </div> </div> </div> <div class="card-footer"> <div class="d-flex w-100 justify-content-center align-items-center"> <input type="hidden" name="total_item" id="total_item" value="1" /> <input type="hidden" name="token" value="<?php echo Token::create(); ?>"> <p align="center"><input type="submit" name="create_invoice" id="create_invoice" class="btn btn-primary" value="create" /></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </form> <script> $(document).ready(function() { var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text(); var count = 1; var options = $('[name="subject_id[]"]').html() $('[name="subject_id[]"]').select2() $(document).on('click', '#add_row', function() { count++; $('#total_item').val(count); var html_code = ''; html_code += '<tr>'; html_code += '<td><span id="sr_no">' + count + '</span></td>'; html_code += '<td><select name="subject_id[]" id="subject_id' + count + '" class="form-control select3">' + options + '</select></td>'; html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="mark[]" id="mark' + count + '" data-srno="' + count + '" class="form-control input-sm number_only mark" /></td>'; html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>'; html_code += '</tr>'; var $row = $(html_code) $row.find('select').select2() $('#invoice-item-table').append($row) }); $(document).on('click','.remove_row', function(){ $(this).closest('tr').remove(); calculate(0,0); $("#paid").val(0); }) $('#create_invoice').click(function() { if ($.trim($('#student_id').val()).length == 0) { swal({title: "",text: "choose name",icon: "error",button: false,timer: 2500}); return false; } for (var no = 1; no <= count; no++) { console.log({itemname: $('#subject_id' + no).val()}); if ($.trim($('#subject_id' + no).val()).length == 0) { swal({title: "",text: "choose subject ",icon: "error",button: false,timer: 2500}); $('#subject_id' + no).focus(); return false; } if ($.trim($('#mark' + no).val()).length == 0) { swal({title: "",text: "enter mark",icon: "error",button: false,timer: 2500}); $('#mark' + no).focus(); return false; } } $('#invoice_form').submit(); }); }); $('#date_created').daterangepicker({ singleDatePicker: true, locale: { format: "YYYY-MM-DD" } //startDate: moment().subtract(6, 'days') }); </script>