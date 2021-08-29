How do I fix this error?

Text on my site has been changed to symbol
[Û† ØªØ§Ù‚ÛŒ Ú©Ø±Ø¯Ù†ÙˆÛ• Ù†ÙˆØ³Ø±Ø§ÙˆÛ• Ø¨Û† ØªØ§Ù‚ÛŒ or ???
<?php ob_start();
$conn=mysqli_connect("localhost","root","","shopping");
//mysqli_set_charset($conn,"utf8");
?>
Try creating a new PHP file and copy the contents from the corrupt file…
Or find a good PHP file, copy to a new file, delete contents and paste content from corrupt file.
Search for “BOM” file corruption.
