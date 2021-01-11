I haven’t been able to locate a solution in the forum as of yet. I’m attempting to develop a query that lists all the tables that reference a particular column of a particular table. I haven’t been able to find anything that works for me in any of my Google searches either. Psuedo example: ’ find * tables that use receipt_id foreign key from account_billing table’. Any ideas? Thanks in advance!
How do I find all tables that reference a particular foreign key column name of a particular table?
In MYSQL: database “information_schema”, table “KEY_COLUMN_USAGE”.
And anyway, if you need some meta information, use this database.
Also in other DB servers there are a similar databases.
Hey! Thanks for taking the time and for your response. Perhaps I’m misunderstanding the reply. Attempted your suggestion in my console and got the following:
You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near 'database “information_schema” table “KEY_COLUMN_USAGE”' at line 1
`
could you please show the sql statement that produced this error
I’ve tried:
database “information_schema”, table “KEY_COLUMN_USAGE”;
then:
my db name “information_schema”, table “KEY_COLUMN_USAGE”;
Thanks!
Before this post I was trying:
SELECT * FROM KEY_COLUMN_USAGE WHERE REFERENCED_TABLE_NAME = ‘account_payment’ AND REFERENCED_COLUMN_NAME = ‘receipt_id’ AND TABLE_SCHEMA = ‘my db here’;
But wasn’t working for me either…