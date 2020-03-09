How do I filter results when a variable is an array?

Hello,
Here is my sql statement.:
$sql = "SELECT ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit
FROM data
ORDER BY c_time";
I want to add a WHERE condition to filter my results.
The variable used is an array. how do I add this condition to the function?
Here is one of my attempts.:
function closed_pos_all()
{
global $db;
$days = [3,5];
try
{
$sql = "SELECT ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit
FROM data
WHERE DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN $days
ORDER BY c_time";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
return 0;
else
return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
catch(Exception $e)
{
return false;
}
}
What is the right way to use a variable which happens to be an array?
Thanks