How do I filter results when a variable is an array?

Hello,

Here is my sql statement.:

$sql = "SELECT ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit FROM data ORDER BY c_time";

I want to add a WHERE condition to filter my results.

The variable used is an array. how do I add this condition to the function?

Here is one of my attempts.:

function closed_pos_all() { global $db; $days = [3,5]; try { $sql = "SELECT ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit FROM data WHERE DAYOFWEEK(c_time) IN $days ORDER BY c_time"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0) return 0; else return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }

What is the right way to use a variable which happens to be an array?

Thanks