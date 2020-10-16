How do I duplicate this folder structure for php pages

#1

I am very new to coding, so I am taking on a big challenge with my web page. The page consists of dynamically created content pulled from a database. My site is a photo gallery site that displays images that all belong to sets.

Depending on where you are in the hierarchical menu, I want the site to either display a gallery of the set, or if an image is clicked on, then I want it to display the details regarding the exact image.

I have already created all of this, but I am not happy with my page navigation.

I want to duplicate the navigation as what is show in this sample site below:

Example #1

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures

The URL above, directs you to a gallery display of all images that belong to the “pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures” set.

Example #2

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures/human-rogue-male

The URL above directs you to a page containing specific information on a miniature.

Could someone please tell me how this can be done. I’m only used to creating pages that end with an extension (i.e.: .php).
Example:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=pathfinder-battles-premium-figures-wave-1
#2

The server reads PHP pages and process eventual php commands and then they are served as HTML so if you create a static page (without php commands) it could work with either extension.

So I’ve moved your topic to the HTML&CSS forum where I think this belonge. :slightly_smiling_face:

Could you elaborate a little, the nav seems to be the same already.

Are you asking how to include the nav from a separate file to more pages through a PHP command?

If so, the topic should go back to the PHP forum. :thinking:

#3

Please note: I am not a coder, so I may be using coding terms incorrectly – sorry for any confusion by this.

Currently, my page navigation is done by this:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=pathfinder-battles-premium-figures-wave-1

Since I don’t know how to code properly for building a hierarchical navigation menu system, I have some manual components in how I create it. I have a page where I assign whether a label (i.e. pathfinder-battles-premium-figures-wave-1) is a menu page or a set gallery, and store this setting in the database.

In my php code, I GET the id “pathfinder-battles-premium-figures-wave-1” and look to see in my database if I have declared this as a “menu” or “gallery”. Depending on the selection, it then knows what table in the database to pull the information from.

As for my image handling, its not great right now. Currently my images are solely stored by assigning them an image #. In example, to generate the dynamically created image display page, here is the URL used:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=5506&task=image&imageName=Elf%20Fighter%20Male

All of my images are however stored in set folders in my image folder:
The image folder for the above is:

https://www.minisgallery.com/images/minis/pathfinder-battles/premium-figures/male-elf-fighter_pre.jpg

Now, getting back to what I am trying to achieve.

In example #1, a “set” is being referenced, so a gallery page is being displayed:

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures

There is no .php extension. How does this still work? The level of coding that I am at – all pages end with an extention (.php / .html) This does not. Further more, it knows that “pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures” is to display a gallery page.

In example #2, a specific item is being reference, so a page showing information of that item is being displayed:

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures/human-rogue-male

Again, how can I do this, without showing an extension?

Ultimately I am trying to achieve better search results. A URL like this shows up on a browser search:

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures/human-rogue-male

Where-as this obviously does not:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=5506&task=image&imageName=Elf%20Fighter%20Male

With regards to image handling, I do realize that in my image database I am going to have assign all my miniatures a label name (i.e. elf-male-fighter).

I just need some direction on how any of this can be achieved without show extensions. (Its not that I don’t want to show the extensions – its more that I can’t figure out how to make any of this work without using extensions.

Note: (I make reference above to not showing extensions, but I actually mean not showing the page reference itself ‘index.php’)

#4

This sounds like a question about redirects.
What type of server are you running on? Is it Apache?

#5

Yes, it is Apache.

#6

So this is something that will be done in your .htaccess file.
…and off it goes to the “Server Config” section.

#7

I suspect I have not explained myself clearly. Sorry, as I am not a programmer.

Lets use a specific example:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=5504&task=image&imageName=Human%20Rogue%20Male

I have now added a column on my database called “mini-path” which records the value that I want to appear as the path. In the above example I have added “human-rogue-male” as the value in this column for mini id# 5504.

How do I get “human-rogue-male” to show on the URL, instead of “index.php?id=5504&task=image&imageName=Human%20Rogue%20Male”

If this does involve the .htaccess file, can you explain a bit more please, as I have no knowledge of .htaccess files other than knowing that they exist.

I’m prepared to redo my whole dang site just to get his working – please advise how I should ideally structure this to make it work.