How do I duplicate this folder structure for php pages

Please note: I am not a coder, so I may be using coding terms incorrectly – sorry for any confusion by this.

Currently, my page navigation is done by this:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=pathfinder-battles-premium-figures-wave-1

Since I don’t know how to code properly for building a hierarchical navigation menu system, I have some manual components in how I create it. I have a page where I assign whether a label (i.e. pathfinder-battles-premium-figures-wave-1) is a menu page or a set gallery, and store this setting in the database.

In my php code, I GET the id “pathfinder-battles-premium-figures-wave-1” and look to see in my database if I have declared this as a “menu” or “gallery”. Depending on the selection, it then knows what table in the database to pull the information from.

As for my image handling, its not great right now. Currently my images are solely stored by assigning them an image #. In example, to generate the dynamically created image display page, here is the URL used:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=5506&task=image&imageName=Elf%20Fighter%20Male

All of my images are however stored in set folders in my image folder:

The image folder for the above is:

https://www.minisgallery.com/images/minis/pathfinder-battles/premium-figures/male-elf-fighter_pre.jpg

Now, getting back to what I am trying to achieve.

In example #1, a “set” is being referenced, so a gallery page is being displayed:

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures

There is no .php extension. How does this still work? The level of coding that I am at – all pages end with an extention (.php / .html) This does not. Further more, it knows that “pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures” is to display a gallery page.

In example #2, a specific item is being reference, so a page showing information of that item is being displayed:

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures/human-rogue-male

Again, how can I do this, without showing an extension?

Ultimately I am trying to achieve better search results. A URL like this shows up on a browser search:

https://www.miniscollector.com/pathfinder-battles/pathfinder-battles-premium-painted-figures/human-rogue-male

Where-as this obviously does not:

https://www.minisgallery.com/index.php?id=5506&task=image&imageName=Elf%20Fighter%20Male

With regards to image handling, I do realize that in my image database I am going to have assign all my miniatures a label name (i.e. elf-male-fighter).

I just need some direction on how any of this can be achieved without show extensions. (Its not that I don’t want to show the extensions – its more that I can’t figure out how to make any of this work without using extensions.

Note: (I make reference above to not showing extensions, but I actually mean not showing the page reference itself ‘index.php’)