How do I display a javascript multidimensional array on a html table?

#1

Iam trying to display this array on a HTML table right now its not separating the array. right now a table is showing but for example 7, Grade 2 is on one cell I would like 7 to be on one and grade 2 to be on the other

This picture is what I’m trying to show.

Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 12.51.38 PM
Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 12.51.38 PM1538×418 27.8 KB 

	<!DOCTYPE html>
	<html>
	  <head>
		<title>
		  Javascript array to table
		</title>
		<style>

		  html, body {
			font-family: arial;
		  }
		  table {
			border-collapse: collapse;
		  }
		  table tr td {
			border: 1px solid #000;
			padding: 10px;
		  }

		</style>
	  </head>
	  <body>
		  <script>

		 window.addEventListener("load", function(){

	  var grade = [
					[6,'Grade 1'],
					[7,'Grade 2'],
					[8,'Grade 3'],
					[9,'Grade 4'],
					[10,'Grade 5'],
					[11,'Grade 6'],
					];

	  // Draw HTML table
	  var perrow = 2, // cells per row
		  html = "<table><tr>";

	  // Loop through array and add table cells
	  for (var i=0; i<grade.length; i++) {
		html += "<td>" + grade[i] + "</td>";


		// Break into next row
		var next = i+1;
		if (next%perrow==0 && next!=grade.length) {
		  html += "</tr><tr>";
		}
	  }
	  html += "</tr></table>";

	  // Attach HTML to container
	  document.getElementById("container").innerHTML = html;
	});


		  </script>
		<!-- ALL YOU NEED IS A CONTAINER -->
		<div id="container"></div>
	  </body>
	</html>