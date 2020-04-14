How do I display a javascript multidimensional array on a html table?

Iam trying to display this array on a HTML table right now its not separating the array. right now a table is showing but for example 7, Grade 2 is on one cell I would like 7 to be on one and grade 2 to be on the other
This picture is what I’m trying to show.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>
Javascript array to table
</title>
<style>
html, body {
font-family: arial;
}
table {
border-collapse: collapse;
}
table tr td {
border: 1px solid #000;
padding: 10px;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<script>
window.addEventListener("load", function(){
var grade = [
[6,'Grade 1'],
[7,'Grade 2'],
[8,'Grade 3'],
[9,'Grade 4'],
[10,'Grade 5'],
[11,'Grade 6'],
];
// Draw HTML table
var perrow = 2, // cells per row
html = "<table><tr>";
// Loop through array and add table cells
for (var i=0; i<grade.length; i++) {
html += "<td>" + grade[i] + "</td>";
// Break into next row
var next = i+1;
if (next%perrow==0 && next!=grade.length) {
html += "</tr><tr>";
}
}
html += "</tr></table>";
// Attach HTML to container
document.getElementById("container").innerHTML = html;
});
</script>
<!-- ALL YOU NEED IS A CONTAINER -->
<div id="container"></div>
</body>
</html>