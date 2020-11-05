How do I display a database line by line through a click on a Javascript button?

Can you clarify please? Do you want to submit items to the database, or display items from the database?

garywcw3: garywcw3: I am able to display the database but not one by one.

If you show your code for doing that, perhaps someone can show an easy way to display items one by one.

garywcw3: garywcw3: My database are all connected to phpMyAdmin.

I suspect you mean they are all stored in MySQL - phpMyAdmin is just an admin tool that also connects to MySQL (and perhaps other databases).

garywcw3: garywcw3: I want a particular item to be added to the database based on the row of each item as each row has a particular button to be added to the database.