How do I disable the context menu in Chrome on a Mac

I want a custom context menu and so need to be able to disable the context menu when the right mouse button is clicked.

I think that previously I did this by ‘preventDefault’ and ‘stopPropagation’ on the onContextMenu event. But that doesn’t work.

I first tried attaching the event listener to the body element and then to the document and finally the window.

body.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(ev){ debugger; if(!ev.ctrlKey) { ev.preventDefault; ev.stopPropagation; alert("contextmenu blocked"); } }, false);

When the right mouse is clicked the alert is shown and when the alert is dismissed the chrome browser context menu appears.

The ‘if(!ev.ctrlKey)’ is so I can have the browser context menu by using the control right click.

My next thought was to add a mouse down event listener

body.addEventListener('mousedown', function(ev){ debugger; if(!ev.ctrlKey) { ev.preventDefault; ev.stopPropagation; alert("mousedown blocked"); } }, false);

Now both alerts are shown followed by the context menu.

A left button click brings up the relevant alert and the normal action does not occur so the mouse down ev.preventDefault is working.