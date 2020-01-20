How do I disable the context menu i9n Chrome on a Mac

I want a custom context menu and so need to be able to disable the context menu when the right mouse button is clicked.
I think that previously I did this by ‘preventDefault’ and ‘stopPropagation’ on the onContextMenu event. But that doesn’t work.
I first tried attaching the event listener to the body element and then to the document and finally the window.
body.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(ev){
debugger;
if(!ev.ctrlKey) {
ev.preventDefault;
ev.stopPropagation;
alert("contextmenu blocked");
}
}, false);
When the right mouse is clicked the alert is shown and when the alert is dismissed the chrome browser context menu appears.
The ‘if(!ev.ctrlKey)’ is so I can have the browser context menu by using the control right click.
My next thought was to add a mouse down event listener
body.addEventListener('mousedown', function(ev){
debugger;
if(!ev.ctrlKey) {
ev.preventDefault;
ev.stopPropagation;
alert("mousedown blocked");
}
}, false);
Now both alerts are shown followed by the context menu.
A left button click brings up the relevant alert and the normal action does not occur so the mouse down ev.preventDefault is working.