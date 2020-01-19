How do I disable the context menu i9n Chrome on a Mac

#1

I want a custom context menu and so need to be able to disable the context menu when the right mouse button is clicked.
I think that previously I did this by ‘preventDefault’ and ‘stopPropagation’ on the onContextMenu event. But that doesn’t work.
I first tried attaching the event listener to the body element and then to the document and finally the window.

body.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(ev){
    debugger;
    if(!ev.ctrlKey) {
        ev.preventDefault;
        ev.stopPropagation;
        alert("contextmenu blocked");
    }
}, false);

When the right mouse is clicked the alert is shown and when the alert is dismissed the chrome browser context menu appears.
The ‘if(!ev.ctrlKey)’ is so I can have the browser context menu by using the control right click.
My next thought was to add a mouse down event listener

body.addEventListener('mousedown', function(ev){
    debugger;
    if(!ev.ctrlKey) {
        ev.preventDefault;
        ev.stopPropagation;
        alert("mousedown blocked");
    }
}, false);

Now both alerts are shown followed by the context menu.
A left button click brings up the relevant alert and the normal action does not occur so the mouse down ev.preventDefault is working.

#2

preventDefault and stopPropagation are functions, and need to be called as such.
ev.preventDefault();

1 Like
#3

I’ve seen this applied which seems to work (in mac chrome):

document.addEventListener('contextmenu', event => event.preventDefault());

However are you sure this is a good idea?

I immediately leave sites that disable my right click.

1 Like
#4

Yup, me too, unless there’s very good reason (e.g. Google Docs).

In fact I hate sites that mess with any native browser functionality. E.g. Discourse overrides Ctrl+F to make you use its search functionality, which is almost never what I want to do.

2 Likes
#5

Off-Topic

AFAIK, doing ctrl-f twice escapes the hijack and cedes to the browser.

2 Likes
#6

It does indeed.
Took me a while to work that out :slight_smile:

1 Like