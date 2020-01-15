How do I disable Submit until Select choice has been made

New to this but have made my way through many things but now I am stumped: I have a php page that does numerous things with a couple different form area’s. In one form area I pull a list of records from a database and display them in a select window. After the selection has been made by clicking on it, I want the NEXT button to be Enabled and not before. I have tried so many things I am back at square 1

THE BUTTON

<form name= "Next_Button_Form" method="post" action="EditRecordPage.php"> Choose The Correct Item and Click : <input type="submit" id="nextbutton" name="nextbutton" value="NEXT" ></strong> </form>

THE SELECT

<select class="select" name="selected_item" size="9" id="selected_item" onChange="document.select_item_form.edit_item.value='false'; submit();" style="width: 290px"> <?php GetItems($item_id, $cost, $qtyonhand, 20); ?> </select>

The button and the Select work fine, but I want the Button Disabled UNTIL something is selected with the OnChange

Thanks