How do I delete an object in a PHP form?

What is in your $_POST array when it gets to the delete_test.php file? What values are in the html that your choose_test.php displays if you view the browser source?

I can’t see how it could be “random”. I could see that it is possible to run that with no value for $id in your queries, but in theory that just wouldn’t delete anything. But you should really only run the two delete queries if the $_POST var is set, not check and then run them anyway, potentially with no value for $id .

In delete_test.php , where do you get the $title variable from?

<font size="5"><?php $title ?></font>

And you either need to use shorthand syntax, or add an echo in there.

And here:

header("Location: choose_test.php");

this probably won’t work, because you’ve already sent stuff to the browser. You should get a “headers already sent” error message, unless you’re buffering output.