How do I decide on my canonical url

I have searched a lot and specifically checked the suggested topics here on Sitepoint but cannot find an answer to my specific needs. I understand what a canonical URL is. (I don’t understand why Google considers a website or web page to exist multiple times when it doesn’t !) So I have a website www.MyWebSite.com and I have an SSL certificate. Now as I understand it Google will see multiple instances of my index.html page. https://www.MyWebSite.com , www.MyWebSite.com , MyWebSite.com , and https://MyWebSite.com - possibly also another 4 with the URL ending in / and possibly another 4 permutations ending in /index.html. I do not have multiple pages with very similar content I just have one index.html how do I decide which is to be my canonical URL