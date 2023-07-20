How do I debug this CSS issue?

I have got an issue with a glyphicon that doesn’t come up as it should. This is driving me nuts because when I use that icon in a plain html page it comes up just fine but inside that function that displays the datetime picker, it doesn’t.

As it is a private project I am not allowed to publish the code so my question is how to debug this? I am usually right-clicking the element but when clicking the “Inspect” link the picker disappears and the Developer Tools are displayed but without the context of the popup therefore I can’t see the reference of the missing icon. See https://www.screencast.com/t/sPamRcTp