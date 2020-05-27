How do I customize the nginx configuration for homestead improved?

Server Config
#1

I am using Php MYsql Novice to Ninja. I have set up homestead _improved and the control structure for an application works by routing URL requests to index.php located in the public directory. This works fine.

However, I want to move the application to a subdirectory /dms if I do so the routing doesn’t work. I need to tell nginx to serve /dms/index.php if a URL such as /dms/index/joke/edit ( which does not exit) or /dms/index/joke/edit (which does not exist) is requested .

I think I need to alter the nginx configuration somehow and amend it to something like . Do you think this will work ?

    location / {
        try_files $uri $uri/  /index.php;
    }
  location /dms
 {
        try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php;
    }

I cant see how to go about finding and altering the configuration. How do I go about doing this ? Note: I am using homestead-improved . Your help would be greatly appreciated, as I am stuck.

#2

Awww, you were almost there :slight_smile:

location /dms {
    try_files $uri $uri/ /dms/index.php;
}

Note that you may need to alter the framework too to take the leading /dms/ into account (ignore it).

#3

Hi rpkamp
Thank you for your reply … have you any idea how I edit the nginx configuration on a homestead-improved box ?
It was downloaded from …
git clone https://github.com/swader/homestead_improved my_project