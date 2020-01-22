Basically, I want to do a video about my bus booking software. But I do not understand what kind of information will be good for everyone.
So I want some information from you.
How do I create a video with bus booking software?
Could you ask some of your potential audience to see what information they would like to see? They would probably provide more useful feedback than a forum full of developers.
I find it a little strange that you want to create a video, but don’t know what the content should be.
Why do you want to create a video? What purpose do you expect it to serve? Is there information that would be best conveyed in a video, rather than simple written text?
As for me bus booking its simple site with schedule , which contect do you want ? Maybe you can create nice video with all info there and share in social media platforms? So that people will see ,share it ,join it…
