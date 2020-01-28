How do I create a subdomain on my Ubuntu VPS in Apache?

I just recently bought a VPS on Digital Ocean, and I’ve created a server running Ubuntu 18.04.3 and Debian. Over in Apache, I’m trying to edit the “Virtual Host” files to add the subdomain, and of course I’ve already configured my DNS on Digital Ocean to have the “A” record in the main website records to point to a subdomain.

I was wondering if anyone could send me a tutorial or a great starting point in creating subdomains in Apache.

I’ve only been able to create the mother domains, but not her babies. How do I set up these babies? Just a great starting point is all I need. Thanks.