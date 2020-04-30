How do I create a slider for mobile with only css?

Hi! i just wanted an automatic slider for mobile and for desktop I wanted it not be automatic and only change images when an arrow is clicked.
But all i need help with now is making an automatic slider for mobile, i do NOT know what the next step is at all. blanks. I put overflow on:
#slider { height: 52vh; overflow: hidden; }
and that is the last thing I did to hide the images that were below slideimg1.

CODEPEN

How can I get the other images to show up and make this automatic? (extra question: I want to make the text ‘IRREGULAR’ and the button below it to be centered on top of the image and the words ‘IRREGULAR’ to be all together/one word for mobile but when i mess with that one and add display flex it gets applied to the other queries how could i cancel that out so for tablet and desktop the words are backed to being stacked)
CSS tricks has an article here showing methods for CSS sliders including click to slide and automatic slide…

Generally though you would need JS to do this properly if you want more than a simple behaviour.