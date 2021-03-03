How do I create a Player for a Podcast using RSS Feed?

I am building a website using html, css and bootstrap for my podcast, my problem is that I want to put a player of the podcast in the hero image part of the website so people can come and listen to my podcast at the moment of entering into the website. I want the player to use the RSS Feed of my podcast to always update the player with the latest episode, I hace been trying to look for a solution for that but I have found anything. I made an account here on stack overflow to reach some expert on this field to help me with this problem. I will attach some pictures of the design to illustrate my problem much better:

I just need it to play the podcast and get updated every time I upload a new episode.

I put my code of what I have until now to see if is of help to resolve this. Thanks you all!