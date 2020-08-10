How do I create a modifiable "template" document in javascript?

If I have html like this:

// more html <div id="myTemplate"> // more html <form id="form"> <input type="hidden" name="your_name_here" value=""> </form> // more html </div> // more html

I want to create a “mini” document that I can use the general document functions on, like getElementById() and getElementsByName().

But if I use

let myClone = document.getElementById('myTemplate').cloneNode(true);

I cannot manipulate the myClone variable with functions like getElementById and getElementsByName, because I receive TypeError: myClone.getElementById is not a function

I especially want to select all input elements by their name (here it is “your_name_here”) and set their values in this html selection.

What is the proper way to do this? I want to manipulate the html and then paste it back on the page in a different spot. I will have to do this repeatedly, with different values each time.

Here’s a related question I had while trying to solve this myself. The function querySelector() works with myClone: myClone.querySelector(). Why does this function work but functions like getElementsByName() do not? How do I know where and what objects querySelector() works on but functions like getElementsByName() do not?